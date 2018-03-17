Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Mar 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Two dead, three injured in suicide attack in Kabul

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 17, 2018

KABUL: At least two civilians were killed after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in Kabul's PD9 vicinity on Saturday morning, the Afghan Ministry of Interior confirmed

Three persons were injured in the attack that took place shortly after 9am in Dispichari area close to a compound housing foreign contractors, reported Tolo News

Afghan media quoted sources that claimed the attack was targetted at a private security firm’s vehicle.

No group has as yet claimed responsibility for the incident.   

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

At least 16 dead as migrant boat capsizes off Greece

At least 16 dead as migrant boat capsizes off Greece

 Updated 3 hours ago
Rohingya returnees won't be kept in camps 'forever': Myanmar official

Rohingya returnees won't be kept in camps 'forever': Myanmar official

 Updated 7 hours ago
Naval chief calls on senior Saudi navy official

Naval chief calls on senior Saudi navy official

Updated 8 hours ago
Ten dead as Philippine plane crashes into house

Ten dead as Philippine plane crashes into house

 Updated 11 hours ago
Russia to expel 23 British diplomats: foreign ministry

Russia to expel 23 British diplomats: foreign ministry

 Updated 11 hours ago
Donald Trump faces threats in Afghanistan

Donald Trump faces threats in Afghanistan

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Eight injured in Georgia ski chair lift crush

Eight injured in Georgia ski chair lift crush

 Updated 15 hours ago
Death and exodus as two Syria assaults escalate

Death and exodus as two Syria assaults escalate

 Updated 15 hours ago
Mini cars drive away children’s fears of surgery

Mini cars drive away children’s fears of surgery

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM