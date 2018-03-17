Two dead, three injured in suicide attack in Kabul

KABUL: At least two civilians were killed after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in Kabul's PD9 vicinity on Saturday morning, the Afghan Ministry of Interior confirmed.



Three persons were injured in the attack that took place shortly after 9am in Dispichari area close to a compound housing foreign contractors, reported Tolo News.

Afghan media quoted sources that claimed the attack was targetted at a private security firm’s vehicle.



No group has as yet claimed responsibility for the incident.