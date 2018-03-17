Amir Liaquat to join PTI: Imran Ismail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail confirmed on Saturday that former Muttahida Qaumi Movement member and TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain will join the PTI.



Ismail, while talking to a private media channel, said Hussain will announce his membership in a press conference with party chief Imran Khan on Monday.

PTI has welcomed a number of political figures in its party lately as election season kicks off.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Raza Nasrullah Ghuman on Wednesday announced joining PTI after meeting with Imran.

Several of Ghuman’s supporters also joined the party, PTI said on its social media.

Including Ghuman, PML-N has lost four lawmakers to PTI over 20 days.