Sunday Mar 18 2018
By
REUTERS

Florida school was aware of bridge crack before fatal collapse

By
REUTERS

Sunday Mar 18, 2018

An aerial view shows a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, US, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/Files

MIAMI: Engineers and state and university officials met hours before a new pedestrian bridge collapsed in southern Florida, killing six people, but concluded a crack in the structure was not a safety concern, Florida International University said on Saturday.

The meeting on Thursday involved FIGG, which is the private contractor for the overall bridge design, the school, Florida Department of Transportation officials, and Munilla Construction Management (MCM), which installed the $14.2-million bridge.

A FIGG engineer “concluded there were no safety concerns and the crack did not compromise the structural integrity of the bridge,” FIU said in a statement.

About three hours after the meeting ended, the 950-ton bridge collapsed, crushing vehicles stopped at a traffic light on the eight-lane roadway below.

At least six people, including three whose bodies were recovered on Saturday, were killed. Police said four vehicles are believed to be still under the collapsed bridge and more bodies may be recovered.

The victims found on Saturday were identified as Rolando Fraga Hernandez, Oswald Gonzalez, and Alberto Arias, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. Police identified a fourth victim who died in hospital as Navarro Brown.

Police could not be reached for further comment.

News of the meeting between engineers and officials followed a revelation late on Friday that the engineer overseeing the bridge, which linked the FIU campus with the city of Sweetwater, had called a state official two days before the collapse to report cracks.

However, the voicemail message from FIGG’s lead engineer Denney Pate, including his assertion that the cracking posed no safety issue, was not retrieved until Friday, a day after the tragedy, according to the state transportation agency.

Pate did not immediately respond to email queries.

In the message, Pate said his team had observed “some cracking” at one end of the bridge and that repairs were warranted, “but from a safety perspective we don’t see that there’s any issue there, so we’re not concerned about it from that perspective”.

He added: “Obviously the cracking is not good and something’s going to have to be, ya know, done to repair that.”

Putin easily wins another six-year term, firms grip on Russia

 Updated 8 hours ago
Republicans to Trump: Let Mueller do his job

 Updated 9 hours ago
Britain accuses Russia of secretly stockpiling deadly nerve agent used in attack

 Updated 11 hours ago
North Korean diplomat heads to Finland ahead of possible US talks

 Updated 12 hours ago
Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

 Updated 13 hours ago
Turkish-led forces seize centre of Syria's Afrin

 Updated 18 hours ago
India's Silicon Valley faces man-made water crisis

 Updated 19 hours ago
Four killed, some trapped as fire hits hotel in Philippine capital

 Updated 21 hours ago
Russia expels 23 British diplomats as crisis over nerve toxin attack deepens

 Updated 21 hours ago
