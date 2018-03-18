Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS
,
APP

Former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry cannot possess bulletproof car: IHC

By
GEO NEWS
,
APP

Sunday Mar 18, 2018

Advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi had filed a petition against the provision of the government-maintained bulletproof car to Justice (retd) Iftikhar Chaudhry. Photo: Geo News file
 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday issued a written order against the possession of a bulletproof car by the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Chaudhry.

A day earlier, on Thursday, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC had issued notices to the interior, cabinet, law and justice secretaries and the Islamabad police chief in a contempt of court proceeding in connection with the bulletproof car presently in the use of former CJP Chaudhry.

Advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi had filed a petition against the provision of the government-maintained bulletproof car to Justice (retd) Chaudhry. 

In the judgment issued on March 9, Justice Kayani ruled that the retired judges can only get specified post-retirement benefits as mentioned in The Supreme Court Judges Leave, Pension and Privileges Order, 1999. The benefits include retaining an official driver or orderly after leaving the office and, as per an amendment in 2016, round-the-clock posting of a security guard at the residence of a retired judge during their lifetime.

Iftikhar Chaudhry unwilling to surrender bulletproof car

An intra-court appeal was filed before the Islamabad High Court on Monday to ‘set aside’ an earlier order by the High Court for production of a bulletproof car provided to former Chief...

According to the IHC order, released yesterday, former CJPs – Chaudhry, Abdul Hameed Dogar, Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, Anwar Zaheer Jamali, Nasirul Mulk, Nawaz Abbasi and Tariq Pervaiz have been utilising benefits they are not entitled to.

“The former Judges of the SCP are only entitled to the privileges provided under the supra presidential Order of 1997, therefore, anything contrary to the said order has no legal effect and same could not be announced by the Prime Minister of Pakistan nor is anyone entitled to receive such benefit under the law,” wrote Justice Kayani.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Judiciary responsible for safeguarding basic rights of people: CJP

Judiciary responsible for safeguarding basic rights of people: CJP

 Updated 10 hours ago
MQM-Pakistan marks 34th foundation day

MQM-Pakistan marks 34th foundation day

Updated 10 hours ago
Punjab govt, PAF sign MoU to build cadet college in Fort Munro

Punjab govt, PAF sign MoU to build cadet college in Fort Munro

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan eliminated sanctuaries of all terror groups, including Haqqanis: DG ISPR

Pakistan eliminated sanctuaries of all terror groups, including Haqqanis: DG ISPR

 Updated 13 hours ago
Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

 Updated 13 hours ago
Can’t exclude possibility of alliance with Imran: Khursheed Shah

Can’t exclude possibility of alliance with Imran: Khursheed Shah

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM