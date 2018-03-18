Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 18 2018
GEO NEWS

Three of five kidnapped polio workers released in Mohmand Agency

GEO NEWS

Sunday Mar 18, 2018

A Pakistani policeman stands guard as a health worker administers polio drops to a child during a polio vaccination campaign in Lahore on September 15, 2015. Photo: AFP 
 

GHALLANAI: Three of the five people in a polio team, who were kidnapped from Musakhel, Mohmand Agency, were released late Saturday night. The attack had also claimed lives of two polio workers in the area.

According to the political administration of the agency, unidentified persons opened fire at a polio team, killing two of the workers on the spot and kidnapping five others.

Subsequently, a search operation was conducted in the area following which three of the five kidnapped officials were released. However, whereabouts of two others, including a driver from the team and another worker, had not been ascertained till this report was filed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra took notice of the incident, seeking a report from the political administration of Mohmand Agency. He said that the enemies of Pakistan cannot bear to see the health factors of the country improve.

Fata completes one year without a single polio case

The last polio case was reported in Fata on July 27, 2016

He said this apparently in light of the fact that not a single case of polio has been reported from the tribal areas since 2016.

The attack on polio workers was condemned by leaders of political parties, with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressing solidarity with the bereaved family.

On the other hand, PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said the polio workers are the nations’ heroes and anyone attacking them was the enemy of the country. 

Therefore, Zardari demanded, strict action should be taken against those coming in the way of polio workers.

