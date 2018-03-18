Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 18 2018
GEO NEWS

Janjua, Abdullah agree Taliban should utilise new, timely peace offer

Sunday Mar 18, 2018

KABUL: Pakistan's National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Janjua met Afghanistan's Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah during his visit to the neighbouring country.

Janjua was visiting Kabul on a one-day trip on the invitation of his Afghan counterpart, Haneef Atmar. 

In the meeting, details of which were shared by Abdullah on his Twitter account, the two agreed that the Taliban should utilise the new and timely peace offer made by Kabul. 

Inter-state dialogues for improvement of relations between the two countries were also part of the meeting. 

Photo: Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah twitter

Earlier on Saturday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met Janjua and invited Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to "initiate state to state comprehensive dialogue".

The NSA had said in the meeting that Pakistan was ready to make all possible efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Janjua also met Atmar and discussed bilateral relations and regional security issues.

Ghani invites Abbasi to initiate state to state comprehensive dialogue

Spokesperson of the national security adviser observed that a peaceful Afghanistan is a guarantee to lasting peace at home

A spokesperson of the NSA had earlier observed that a peaceful Afghanistan is a guarantee to lasting peace at home. 

The representatives of the neighbouring countries are expected to formulate a policy to work together and chalk out a way forward to improve bilateral relations and enhance cooperation.

On February 3, Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, while addressing the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Solidarity (APAPS) in Kabul, HAD remarked that Pakistan and Afghanistan should engage in concrete cooperation instead of blaming one another.

A top-level delegation of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, led by Foreign Secretary Janjua, had travelled to Afghanistan to attend the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Working Group meeting.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had confirmed the meeting and said Pakistan had proposed five joint working groups, focusing on ensuring a comprehensive engagement for countering terrorism, intelligence sharing, military, economy, trade and transit interaction, refugee repatriation and connectivity.

The FO spokesperson had also reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to support efforts for peace in Afghanistan, but the Afghan government needs to reach a settlement with different Afghan groups.

