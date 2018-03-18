Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 18 2018
REUTERS

Four killed, some trapped as fire hits hotel in Philippine capital

Sunday Mar 18, 2018

Smoke billows from the Resorts World building in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines June 2, 2017. Photo: Reuters file
 

MANILA: A fire broke out at a hotel in the Philippine capital on Sunday, killing four people and trapping several on the fifth floor, a rescue official said.

About 20 people were trapped in the Manila Pavilion Hotel, Johnny Yu, chief of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, told radio station dZMM.

"We have reports coming in from the Bureau of Fire Protection that they saw from the fifth floor 19 to 20 trapped victims but they are alive," Yu said.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

The hotel is owned by Waterfront Philippines Inc.

