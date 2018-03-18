Punjab govt, PAF sign MoU to build cadet college in Fort Munro

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Punjab government and Pakistan Airforce signed on Sunday a Memorandum of Understanding to build a cadet college in Fort Munro.

A ceremony was held in Lahore for the construction of the cadet college, which was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

At the occasion, CM Punjab said that Sohail Aman’s services to defence and the field of education are commendable.

Air Chief Marshal Aman said that for changing the fate of the country, education and technology should be made a priority.

Under the agreement, the Punjab government will provide 100 acres of land and one billion rupees grant for the construction of the college.