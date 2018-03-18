Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Punjab govt, PAF sign MoU to build cadet college in Fort Munro

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Mar 18, 2018

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Punjab government and Pakistan Airforce signed on Sunday a Memorandum of Understanding to build a cadet college in Fort Munro.

A ceremony was held in Lahore for the construction of the cadet college, which was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

At the occasion, CM Punjab said that Sohail Aman’s services to defence and the field of education are commendable.

Air Chief Marshal Aman said that for changing the fate of the country, education and technology should be made a priority.

Under the agreement, the Punjab government will provide 100 acres of land and one billion rupees grant for the construction of the college. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Judiciary responsible for safeguarding basic rights of people: CJP

Judiciary responsible for safeguarding basic rights of people: CJP

 Updated 10 hours ago
MQM-Pakistan marks 34th foundation day

MQM-Pakistan marks 34th foundation day

Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan eliminated sanctuaries of all terror groups, including Haqqanis: DG ISPR

Pakistan eliminated sanctuaries of all terror groups, including Haqqanis: DG ISPR

 Updated 13 hours ago
Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

 Updated 13 hours ago
Can’t exclude possibility of alliance with Imran: Khursheed Shah

Can’t exclude possibility of alliance with Imran: Khursheed Shah

 Updated 15 hours ago
Imran, Zardari two sides of same coin: Nawaz

Imran, Zardari two sides of same coin: Nawaz

Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM