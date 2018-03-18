MQM-Pakistan marks 34th foundation day

Bahadurabad and PIB factions held separate rallies-Geo News

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday marked its 34th foundation day, with its Bahadurabad and PIB factions holding separate rallies in the city.

Farooq Sattar-led PIB faction held its rally in Liaquatabad, where Sattar was accompanied by party leaders Syed Sardar Ahmed, Kamran Tessori and others.

“We tried a lot to make foundation day happen at one location but no one listened to me,” Sattar said in an address to the gathering.

I suggested that both Rabita Committees should come together, he added.

Tessori addressing the gathering said that he is ready to tender his regination to Sattar if it means ensuring rights of Mohajirs and an end to a division between the community.

On the other hand, the party’s Bahadurabad faction held its rally to mark the day at Nishtar Park, which was attended by Faisal Subzwari, Khawaja Izar, Waseem Akhtar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others.

Izhar addressing the gathering said that as long as MQM-P has its name and election symbol it cannot be divided.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said the faction will elect Sattar as convener with a two-third majority if he decides to join them. If anyone thinks they will be given complete authority they are mistaken, he said.

The MQM since its inception has been celebrating its foundation day on March 22 every year, the MQM-Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar designated March 18 as the foundation day after it split with the MQM founder.

In an extraordinary turn of events, MQM leaders in the country distanced themselves from the London-based party chief following an inflammatory speech by him on August 22, 2016 and ensuing violence in Karachi.

Late on Friday night, Sattar was taken into custody when he was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Museum in Karachi.

He was whisked to Chakiwara Police Station but later released after brief detention.

The MQM-P saw another split when a group of members voiced their opposition to Tessori being given party ticket to contest in Senate elections, held on March 3.

The split led to the PIB and Bahadurabad factions and Sattar was removed as party convenor by the Rabita Committee. However, Sattar continued to led the PIB group and announced to dissolve the Rabita party.

The two factions finally came together to announce candidates agreed upon by both for the Senate elections.