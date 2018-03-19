Zafir Zuberi murder suspect flees from Karachi court

Zafir Zuberi, 18, was shot dead and his friend injured during a road rage incident near Karachi's Sea View beach on December 3, 2017. Photo: Facebook

KARACHI: A suspect in the murder case of Zafir Zuberi escaped from the court premises after his interim bail was cancelled by the Additional District and Sessions judge (South) on Monday.



Zafir Zuberi, 18, was shot dead and his friend injured during a road rage incident near Karachi's Sea View beach on December 3, 2017.

Eyewitnesses had identified Hammad as an accomplice of prime murder suspect Khawar Burney in the case.

Moreover, the investigation officer submitted a charge-sheet of the case to the judicial magistrate (South). The charge-sheet states that Zafir was killed after Burney fired upon his car following a road accident, adding that the murder weapon also belongs to Burney.

The charge-sheet claims that Burney’s friends encouraged him to shoot at Zafir’s vehicle.

One of the suspects, Junaid Shah, has even confessed to the crime.

Burney has also been identified by two eyewitnesses, including Muhammad Raheem, as per the charge-sheet.

It also mentioned that the case against Burney’s three cousins, identified as Hasan Hussain Burney, Haider Hussain Burney and Raza Hussain Burney, has been dropped due to lack of evidence.

The incident

Eyewitnesses said four people were on their way in a car from Do Darya in DHA's Phase 8 when they reportedly hit a heavy bike from the rear and sped away.

A few moments later, their car was chased down, stopped by a double-cabin vehicle — which was escorting the injured biker — and was fired upon by people from inside.

Police said that after allegedly firing at least nine times at the car, the men in the vehicle climbed out and beat up the passengers.

Later, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for South informed Geo News that four suspects had been arrested from Khalid bin Waleed Road while the pick-up was also seized.



Police claimed that they have confiscated the weapon and car used in the incident. The prosecutor has requested the court to include terrorism charges against the suspect.