Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 21 2018
By
Ali Imran Syed

Karachi ship collision: 10 sunken containers retrieved as recovery operation continues

By
Ali Imran Syed

Wednesday Mar 21, 2018

KARACHI: At least 10 shipping containers were retrieved as Karachi Port Trust (KPT) authorities continue on Wednesday the operation to recover the containers that fell into the sea after the collision of two vessels, sources told Geo News.

Hapeg-Lloyd’s ship 8,000-TEU Tolten, which was carrying transit-containers, collided with another vessel 6,350-TEU Hamburg Bay near the South Asia Port Terminal Limited (SAPT) berth on Monday. 

While Tolten remained docked at the Karachi Port, Hamburg departed after receiving channel clearance. 

According to sources, authorities are facing difficulties in retrieving three containers that have 'deeply sunken into the sea.' 

During Tuesday’s operation, the divers had tied ropes around 12 containers which were to be taken out with the help of a crane today (Wednesday), sources within the KPT informed Geo News.

The recovery operation is likely to span over a period of two to three days, maritime experts told Geo News, following which the SAPT will open for traffic.

Operations at the SAPT, which were suspended after the accident, have resume after the removal of containers from the sea.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Special memorial service to mark Pakistan Day held at Westminster Abbey

Special memorial service to mark Pakistan Day held at Westminster Abbey

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral ties with Afghanistan: PM Abbasi

Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral ties with Afghanistan: PM Abbasi

Updated 4 hours ago
Cabinet committee formed for reviewing names of people on ECL: sources

Cabinet committee formed for reviewing names of people on ECL: sources

 Updated 6 hours ago
Shehbaz next in line after Nawaz's disqualification: Imran

Shehbaz next in line after Nawaz's disqualification: Imran

 Updated 7 hours ago
Want to put Balochistan on the path of development: Lt-Gen Bajwa

Want to put Balochistan on the path of development: Lt-Gen Bajwa

Updated 8 hours ago
Chaudhry Nisar's future in PML-N to be decided by party: Iqbal

Chaudhry Nisar's future in PML-N to be decided by party: Iqbal

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Won't accept caretaker PM not approved by Imran: Sheikh Rasheed

Won't accept caretaker PM not approved by Imran: Sheikh Rasheed

 Updated 8 hours ago
How a Turkish minister helped Pakistani mother cope with grief

How a Turkish minister helped Pakistani mother cope with grief

 Updated 9 hours ago
MQM’s Bahadurabad, PIB factions can never be one: Irum Farooque

MQM’s Bahadurabad, PIB factions can never be one: Irum Farooque

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM