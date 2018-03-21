Karachi ship collision: 10 sunken containers retrieved as recovery operation continues

KARACHI: At least 10 shipping containers were retrieved as Karachi Port Trust (KPT) authorities continue on Wednesday the operation to recover the containers that fell into the sea after the collision of two vessels, sources told Geo News.



Hapeg-Lloyd’s ship 8,000-TEU Tolten, which was carrying transit-containers, collided with another vessel 6,350-TEU Hamburg Bay near the South Asia Port Terminal Limited (SAPT) berth on Monday.

While Tolten remained docked at the Karachi Port, Hamburg departed after receiving channel clearance.

According to sources, authorities are facing difficulties in retrieving three containers that have 'deeply sunken into the sea.'

During Tuesday’s operation, the divers had tied ropes around 12 containers which were to be taken out with the help of a crane today (Wednesday), sources within the KPT informed Geo News.



The recovery operation is likely to span over a period of two to three days, maritime experts told Geo News, following which the SAPT will open for traffic.

Operations at the SAPT, which were suspended after the accident, have resume after the removal of containers from the sea.