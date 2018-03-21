Nawaz terms SC justice's remarks on Panama case 'no ordinary thing'

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court judge’s remarks about the Panama case are not an ordinary thing.



He was referring to the remarks of Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday, made while hearing a lawmaker's disqualification case, that the Panama case was about the London flats but the prime minister was disqualified over an Iqama (foreign work permit).

Talking to reporters inside the court conducting corruption proceedings against him, the former premier said, "now the issue is being raised inside and outside the Supreme Court."

Nawaz added that he is someone who respects state institutions and even participated in a long march for the restoration of the judiciary.

When a reporter asked Nawaz if he plans to approach the Supreme Judicial Council, the body which conducts inquiries against superior judges and constitution-protected organisations, against the injustice of judges, the three-time prime minister thanked the reporter for giving him "the good idea".



Referring to his disqualification by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case last year, he said, "the decision was not right in my and the nation’s opinion. I was disqualified for not taking a salary from my son and that too by taking help from Black’s Law Dictionary".

Nawaz recalled that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, his political opponent, also termed the Panama case judgment weak.

"The judgment speaks for itself. Those giving these judgments should wonder whether people accept these decisions and it should be reviewed why such judgments are delivered," said Nawaz, adding that this qualifies as contempt of the people of Pakistan. "Where should they go to file a contempt case?"

Comparing his case to those of his opponents, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo said despite Imran’s crimes, he is being declared honest and truthful. "A decision came against [PTI leader] Jahangir Tareen, but there was no JIT or references [for him]. But in our case, a six-month deadline was given and monitoring judge assigned," he stated.

Referring to PTI ally Sheikh Rasheed’s acceptance of omission in declaring his assets in his nomination papers yesterday, Nawaz said double standards are not viable in any society.

Talking to the media after leaving the court, he said, "aftershocks will come after such decisions...controlling them is impossible".



Nawaz also said that such decisions cast the judiciary in a bad light.