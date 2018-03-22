Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Thursday Mar 22 2018
By
AFP

EU leaders to tackle Facebook data row at summit

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

The sun rises behind the entrance sign to Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/Files

BRUSSELS: EU leaders meeting in Brussels this week will discuss the scandal over harvested data from Facebook, European Council President Donald Tusk said Wednesday, linking it to the broader threats including election meddling.

Tusk said the summit would deal with issues of personal privacy raised by the row over the misuse of Facebook data by British firm Cambridge Analytica, which played a role in US President Donald Trump's election campaign.

He said the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in Britain earlier this month, which London blames on Moscow, shows that "we need to increase our resilience to hybrid threats, such as undermining trust in our democracies through fake news or election meddling".

"This seems to be particularly relevant in view of the recent revelations about Cambridge Analytica," said Tusk, the summit host as head of the European Council, which groups the 28 member states.

"In this context we will address the need to guarantee transparent practices as well as full protection of citizen privacy and personal data by social networks and digital platforms," Tusk said.

The EU leaders are likely to issue a short statement on the matter, an EU source said.

Facebook expressed outrage Tuesday over the misuse of its data as Cambridge Analytica suspended its chief executive

The EU leaders are taking up the issue following calls for an investigation by both the European Commission and the European Parliament, which has invited Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg to speak to the assembly.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter

Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter

 Updated 3 hours ago
Snapchat's new feature makes it easier to find your friends

Snapchat's new feature makes it easier to find your friends

 Updated 13 hours ago
Instagram finally becoming more chronological

Instagram finally becoming more chronological

 Updated 16 hours ago
Zuckerberg´s shine dims as guardian of Facebook users

Zuckerberg´s shine dims as guardian of Facebook users

 Updated 17 hours ago
How to stop Facebook from using your data

How to stop Facebook from using your data

 Updated 2 days ago
Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian 'dark' personality project

Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian 'dark' personality project

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Brazil prosecutors open investigation into Cambridge Analytica

Brazil prosecutors open investigation into Cambridge Analytica

 Updated 2 days ago
US FTC probing Facebook data scandal: media

US FTC probing Facebook data scandal: media

 Updated 2 days ago
Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs

Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM