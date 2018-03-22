Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Mar 22 2018
By
REUTERS

Ex-Facebook manager says company was sluggish in stopping data harvesting

By
REUTERS

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

Figurines are seen in front of the Facebook logo, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Illustration/Dado Ruvic

LONDON: A former Facebook operations manager told a British parliamentary committee on Wednesday that data harvesting of member profiles by outside software developers was once routine and that the company took years to clamp down on the practice.

Sandy Parakilas, who was in charge of policing Facebook’s data handling procedures in 2011 and 2012, shed fresh light on business practices that are alleged to have enabled Cambridge Analytica to gain unauthorized access to the personal data of tens of millions of US voters.

The social networking giant has been rocked this week after a whistleblower said Cambridge Analytica, which US President Donald Trump hired for his 2016 election campaign, improperly accessed information on Facebook users to build detailed profiles on American voters.

“There was very little detection or enforcement,” Parakilas said in testimony via a video link before the House of Common’s Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee.

“During my 16 months (at Facebook), I don’t remember a single physical audit of a developer” who was storing users’ data from the social network.

Parakilas highlighted vast potential abuses of a little-understood feature known as “friend permissions”, which enabled software developers to connect their apps up to the friends of users, and even the friends of friends, the so-called “social graph” at the heart of Facebook’s network of connections.

“You are likely talking about tens of thousands of apps that got ‘friend permissions’ and some of those apps had tens - it was huge - or hundreds of millions of users, so there was a vast (amount) of data that passed out the door,” Parakilas said.

Facebook turned off the friend permissions feature in 2015.

Asked by a parliamentary committee member whether there were incidents where this data-sharing feature was misused, Parakilas said: “There may well have been. However, Facebook did not investigate deeply enough to determine exactly.”

Facebook declined to comment directly on the testimony of the ex-employee. In announcing the suspension of Cambridge Analytica and related researchers from Facebook late last week, it said it now requires app developers to justify any data they collect and how they are going to use it: “In the past five years, we have made significant improvements in our ability to detect and prevent violations by app developers.”

Parakilas, who now works as a product manager at Uber, said he had warned senior executives at Facebook. He said in a Guardian interview this week that he left in frustration over the company’s failure to exercise more oversight on privacy issues.

One committee member pointedly asked whether Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder and chief executive, was aware of the issue. Parakilas said he did not know first-hand, but he added: “I don’t think it was a secret that this was a problem.”

“It was well understood both internally and externally that there were risks with respect to the way the Facebook platform was handling data,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

Trump signs budget deal after raising government shutdown threat

 Updated an hour ago
UK agents granted search warrant, enter Cambridge Analytica's London office

UK agents granted search warrant, enter Cambridge Analytica's London office

 Updated 2 hours ago
Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter

Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter

 Updated 3 hours ago
Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

 Updated 3 hours ago
Explosion in Afghanistan's Helmand province leaves 15 dead, 51 injured

Explosion in Afghanistan's Helmand province leaves 15 dead, 51 injured

 Updated 5 hours ago
Two dead as suspected Daesh gunman takes hostages in France

Two dead as suspected Daesh gunman takes hostages in France

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
China urges US away from 'brink' as Trump picks trade weapons

China urges US away from 'brink' as Trump picks trade weapons

 Updated 14 hours ago
600 invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

600 invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pakistan Day celebrations held in Beijing

Pakistan Day celebrations held in Beijing

Updated 17 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM