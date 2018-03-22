Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Saad Rafique requests NAB to postpone questioning in housing scam

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique requested on Thursday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore to postpone questioning him in a housing scam.

NAB Lahore had summoned the federal minister and his brother, provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, in relation to a corruption probe into a private housing scheme reportedly owned by them in Lahore.

While speaking to Geo News, Rafique shared that he received the NAB summons on Wednesday. “I am currently in Islamabad and busy with official work. I have to meet the Chinese ambassador as well,” he said, adding that he has sent a letter to the NAB asking to set another date for questioning.

“I am willing to cooperate with NAB and provide them all the details. I will submit a reply to all the questions asked by the accountability bureau.” He also shared that he has been summoned in the probe into Paragon Housing Society.

The federal minister reiterated his earlier claims and said that guise of accountability is being used to target people. “The accountability process has never been transparent in Pakistan. People continue to be targeted under the name of accountability.”

He further remarked that this is the ‘black law’ of the NAB and he does not believe in it. “I will still appear before NAB despite not believing in its black law.”

The anti-corruption body has been probing into corruption allegations against government officials in the province. 

The Punjab government, on March 17, suspended Lahore Development Authority's (LDA) former director general Ahad Cheema, who was arrested on February 21 in a case related to Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing project.

Cheema is accused of misusing his authority and with criminal intent, to award a contract of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing project of approximately Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers — a joint-venture which was ineligible for the contract.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

 Updated 3 hours ago
Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi among those given civil awards

Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi among those given civil awards

 Updated 5 hours ago
Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

 Updated 6 hours ago
Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

 Updated 7 hours ago
Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM