India sent all proofs of diplomats' harassment in New Delhi: FO

FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said on Thursday that India has been sent all proofs regarding incidents harassment of Pakistani diplomats and their families in New Delhi.

During his weekly briefing on Thursday, FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal voiced concern over the treatment, saying Pakistan has lodged protests with India over these unfortunate incidents.

He said Pakistani High Commissioner to India was in Islamabad for consultation and is returning to New Delhi today after discussing some important matters, including those relating to the harassment of diplomatic staff in India.

Pak-US relations

The measures taken by the United States against terrorists in Afghanistan are satisfactory but more has to be done to eliminate the menace from the region, according to the Foreign Office.

He pointed out that Pakistan has continuously highlighted the presence of terrorists' sanctuaries in Afghanistan and it is a matter of satisfaction that US is addressing the issue.



However, he said more needs to be done.

He added Pakistan has also asked the US government to share intelligence for definite action against terrorists on our soil.

Moreover, Dr Faisal also welcomed the Afghan president’s invitation to the Pakistani premier to visit his country.

The FO spokesperson also spoke about the recent meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and US Vice President Mike Pence saying it was step forward in building trust between both the countries.

Dr Faisal also condemned the violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

