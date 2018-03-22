Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 22 2018
GEO NEWS

Nawaz's government took record loans, says Imran

GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government took record loans in its tenure.

Addressing a press conference at a private hotel on the state of the country's economy, the PTI chief criticised the government's handling of the nation's economic affairs. 

The PTI chief lamented that the country's imports have been increasing and exports declining since long. 

"Former finance minister Ishaq Dar mis-declared economic statistics to give an impression that the country's economy was improving," claimed Imran.  

