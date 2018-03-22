Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 22 2018
JUI-F to restore peace in Karachi, says Maulana Fazl

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

KARACHI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday that his party would restore peace in the metropolis.

Speaking at his party rally at the Bagh-e-Jinnah ground, Rehman said that Karachi is Pakistan's economic jugular vein, and his party won't allow anyone to cut it as it has always stood for ethnic harmony in the city and has always rejected militancy.

Rehman said that his party has adopted a democratic struggle under the constitution of Pakistan.

The JUI-F leader told his party supporters that they have to politically win Sindh from its oppressors in the coming elections.

He added that the religious seminaries must not be looked at suspicion, adding that the religious people are being prevented from going in the corridors of power.

Rehman said that a few apologists want to interpret Islam according to the whims of West so that they can be accepted there.

He requested the clergy to shun the sectarianism as it is hurting the image of Islam.

The JUI-F leader said that Afghanistan has shifted towards US and India, and has maintained a distance with Pakistan. 

