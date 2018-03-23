Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 23 2018
Web Desk

Instagram finally becoming more chronological

Web Desk

Friday Mar 23, 2018

Photo: AFP

Instagram has heard user complaints regarding its algorithm-based feed and is making changes to display more photos and videos in a chronological order. 

In a blog post released on Thursday, the photo sharing app announced that it will be “introducing changes to give you more control over your feed and ensure the posts you see are timely”.

The move comes after users complained about the news feed which switched to an algorithm-based formula. The app which was bought in 2012 by Facebook, remains the only social media app free of controversy after Facebook and Snapchat both saw their shares drop.

However, Instagram does not plan on returning the feed to a purely chronological manner. The new changes will appear in a number of forms.

According to Kevin Weil, VP of product at Instagram, the change is “focused on making the feed fresher”.

At the moment, Instagram is testing a 'new post' button which will let you choose when you want to refresh the feed. Tapping the button will let users see brand new posts at the top of the feed, and if not, you will stay where you are. 

Instagram said it will be adding more improvements to its feed over the next few months.

