Friday Mar 23 2018
Snapchat's new feature makes it easier to find your friends

Friday Mar 23, 2018

Photo: AFP

Snapchat is introducing a new feature which will alert users about what’s happening on their snap map.

The new feature called ‘Map Explore’ will automatically show travel and location updates on users’ snap maps when friends choose to share their location.

The feature will also show explore updates for ‘our story’ snaps, including breaking news and other events from around the world.

Snapchat said it’s introducing this tool to make updates easier to find.

“We made map explore because we noticed that when you open the map, you aren’t always sure where to start your journey,” the company said in a statement. “Unless you swiped outside your city, you might never see some of the amazing events our community is capturing.”

Here’s how you can access Map Explore:

1) Pinch to zoom out from the Snapchat camera to enter Snap Map.

2) To see new updates, tap the New Updates prompt at the bottom of the screen.

3) Swipe horizontally to scroll between friends’ updates and content on Snap Map.

4) Snapchat also shared steps people can take to manage their own Map Explore updates:

1) Tap the Settings gear in the top-right-hand corner of Snap Map.

2) Tap the map graphic to see your current update and which friends have seen that update.

3) If desired, the status can be deleted here.

4) Turning on Ghost Mode means your current location on Snap Map and most recent Map Explore update will no longer be visible to friends.

The feature is going to be rolling out globally in the next few weeks.

