Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Mar 24 2018
By
ZHZafar Hussain

China to attend meeting on Afghan peace process in Uzbek capital

By
ZHZafar Hussain

Saturday Mar 24, 2018

Chinese and Afghan flags. Image via REUTERS

BEIJING: A high-level meeting is slated to take place in the Uzbek capital, focusing on the Afghan peace process, with Li Baodong, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, leading a delegation to the meeting, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

The meeting will be held on March 27, 2018, in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

“China attaches importance to and supports the Tashkent high-level meeting on the Afghan issue hosted by Uzbekistan,” Hua Chunying, the spokesperson, said during a regular press conference.

She also explained that China supports all efforts to facilitate peace, rebuilding, and national reconciliation in Afghanistan and that her country would work alongside the international fraternity to continue playing a constructive role in supporting and helping Afghans achieve peace, stability, and development soon.

Responding a question pertaining to Maldives' announcement to lift the state of emergency, Hua said the social order has returned to the South Asian country and that China welcomed the development.

“We believe that the Maldivian government and parties have the wisdom and capacity needed to properly resolve disputes through dialogue and consultation and jointly maintain political stability and social harmony in the Maldives," she added.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Huge crowds turn out for student-led US gun protests

Huge crowds turn out for student-led US gun protests

 Updated 22 minutes ago
US poised for largest gun control protest in a generation

US poised for largest gun control protest in a generation

 Updated 2 hours ago
Portuguese pilot held after being found drunk in cockpit

Portuguese pilot held after being found drunk in cockpit

 Updated 4 hours ago
French gendarme who took place of hostage dies of gunshot wounds

French gendarme who took place of hostage dies of gunshot wounds

 Updated 4 hours ago
Creation of Pakistan a ‘milestone’: British MP Saqib Javid

Creation of Pakistan a ‘milestone’: British MP Saqib Javid

 Updated 6 hours ago
Bombing kills two in Egypt’s Alexandria, targets security chief

Bombing kills two in Egypt’s Alexandria, targets security chief

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Russia arming Afghan Taliban: US general

Russia arming Afghan Taliban: US general

 Updated 13 hours ago
Trump scraps blanket transgender military ban, major restrictions remain

Trump scraps blanket transgender military ban, major restrictions remain

 Updated 13 hours ago
#DeleteFacebook? Privacy proves hard to protect online

#DeleteFacebook? Privacy proves hard to protect online

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM