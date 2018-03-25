Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 25 2018
REUTERS

Moscow says Europe 'unpredictable and aggressive' over Skripal: RIA

REUTERS

Sunday Mar 25, 2018

Police officers prepare equipment as inspectors from the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) begin work at the scene of the nerve agent attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files
MOSCOW: Moscow is uncomfortable about European states’ stance over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England, RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Saturday.

“It’s a big discomfort for us to have unpredictable and aggressive counterparts. But this is the reality we have to live with,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the agency.

Peskov said Russia would not “lose momentum” in conveying its points about the case to European countries.

