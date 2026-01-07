UAE civil law reform ends guardian control at 18

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. — Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a new civil law setting 18 as the legal age of adulthood, a move experts say will significantly expand the rights and responsibilities of young people and bring the country in line with international practice.

Previously, adulthood in the UAE was defined as 21 lunar years, which is roughly equivalent to 20 under the Gregorian calendar. The reform, introduced through amendments to the Civil Transactions Law, grants full legal and financial independence from the age of 18.

Under the new rules, young adults can manage their personal finances without the approval of a legal guardian. They can enter contracts, obtain bank loans, buy and sell property, and register and run businesses independently. Minors aged 15 will also be able to apply for judicial permission to manage their assets, a step aimed at supporting early business activity.

The government said the change will standardise the age of majority across UAE legislation, including labour and juvenile laws, improving legal clarity and consistency.

For many Pakistanis living and working in the UAE, including students, young professionals, and entrepreneurs, the reform is expected to make it easier to access banking services, employment and business opportunities. The UAE already allows people to work, drive, marry and be tried in criminal courts as adults from the age of 18, and the new law formally aligns civil responsibilities with those rights.

The move reflects the UAE’s wider efforts to encourage youth participation in economic growth and entrepreneurship.