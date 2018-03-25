Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Marriyum slams Imran for criticism despite PSL success

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Mar 25, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for continuing his tirade against the government despite a successful Pakistan Super League. Photo: Geo News file

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for continuing his tirade against the government despite a successful Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a statement, the state minister for information said Imran is bent on giving false statements and criticising instead of appreciating efforts for PSL.

"It’s time he wakes himself up," Marriyum said.

Ali Zafar delivers yorker to ex-cricketer Imran Khan for being a spoilsport

'We do expect you (as our cricket hero) to appreciate, if not participate in the joy and sentiment of the country that comes with cricket coming home'

Imran, may have lost some of his cricket-loving fans after he talked about the rampant "money laundering & corruption" in the country and "the rapid fall of rupee value" instead of discussing PSL early this week.

He was also criticised by pop star Ali Zafar, who responded to Imran’s Twitter post, saying his tweet was ill-timed and that he should, instead, "appreciate, if not participate in the joy and sentiment of the country that comes with cricket coming home".

The former cricketer had also received flak after he said PSL has only managed to bring “random” players from abroad.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Supreme Court assures transparency in Daniyal Aziz contempt case

Supreme Court assures transparency in Daniyal Aziz contempt case

 Updated an hour ago
Temperature may soar up to 40°C in Karachi today: Met Office

Temperature may soar up to 40°C in Karachi today: Met Office

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabia

 Updated 3 hours ago
Driver dies as tractor-trolley, train collide near Rahim Yar Khan

Driver dies as tractor-trolley, train collide near Rahim Yar Khan

Updated 3 hours ago
Lady health workers stage sit-in outside Punjab Assembly

Lady health workers stage sit-in outside Punjab Assembly

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC orders issuance of notices to government officials with dual nationalities

SC orders issuance of notices to government officials with dual nationalities

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM