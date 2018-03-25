Marriyum slams Imran for criticism despite PSL success

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for continuing his tirade against the government despite a successful Pakistan Super League. Photo: Geo News file

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for continuing his tirade against the government despite a successful Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a statement, the state minister for information said Imran is bent on giving false statements and criticising instead of appreciating efforts for PSL.

"It’s time he wakes himself up," Marriyum said.

Imran, may have lost some of his cricket-loving fans after he talked about the rampant "money laundering & corruption" in the country and "the rapid fall of rupee value" instead of discussing PSL early this week.

He was also criticised by pop star Ali Zafar, who responded to Imran’s Twitter post, saying his tweet was ill-timed and that he should, instead, "appreciate, if not participate in the joy and sentiment of the country that comes with cricket coming home".

The former cricketer had also received flak after he said PSL has only managed to bring “random” players from abroad.