pakistan
Monday Mar 26 2018
GEO NEWS

COAS discusses mutual interest affairs on Brunei Darussalam visit

GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 26, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Brunei Darussalam, on Monday held meetings with the country's to civilian and military leadership, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The COAS held a meeting with Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah, wherein the two figures discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence cooperation and military-to-military ties between both the countries, the statement said.

General Bajwa also met Deputy Defence Minister Major General (Retd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Mohd Yussof, it said.

Later, the army chief met with the military leadership of the country including commander of Brunei's Land and Royal Air Force, according to the ISPR. The two military commanders discussed mutual interest affairs, including training and security cooperation at the meeting.

During the meetings, the political and military leadership of Brunei acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in fight against terrorism and efforts for regional peace and stability.

