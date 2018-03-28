Can't connect right now! retry
UK schools in lockdown after threatening email

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

Schools in various parts of the UK have been put on lockdown after emails threatening to hurt students, British media reported.

Police, however, have confirmed that the email is a hoax and part of “malicious communication”.

The email allegedly threatened 'pupils would be run down' or shot down if they left the building.

London, Durham, Cambridge and Suffolk are among the areas where schools have been affected.

Meanwhile, police forces are also monitoring the situation.

Threats along similar lines were hurled at schools to over 400 schools and colleges throughout the country last week, the Independent reported.

Students were asked to hand over cash in an email; it turned out to be a hoax later.

