pakistan
Thursday Mar 29 2018
By
Amin Anwar

Federal anti-corruption court indicts former PM Gilani, others in TDAP scandal

By
Amin Anwar

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani. Photo: File

KARACHI: A federal anti-corruption court indicted on Thursday former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani in the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) scandal. 

During the hearing on Thursday, the judge asked Gilani how he would plead, to which the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said the allegations are false.

He and others charged in the case, who were present in the court, pleaded not guilty.

Gilani, retired and serving officers of TDAP and others have been accused of causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer through the approval and disbursement of fake and trade subsidies in the previous PPP government.

Outside the court on Thursday, Gilani spoke to the media about Nawaz Sharif and the Memogate case saying that the latter has realised he was wrong in taking the case to the court.

The statement on Memogate scandal comes following the Supreme Court’s one-month notice given to the government to bring back Husain Haqqani, who has been accused in the case

Memogate scandal: Govt given one month to bring back Husain Haqqani

CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar says on-air discussions over case should be banned

When asked about the talks surrounding recent meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Gilani said people are discussing the matter so much considering they met during a time when the situation in the country is not stable.

Speaking about his time as the prime minister, Gilani said he had met the then chief justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Chaudhry, only once that too at a wedding which too was aired on the media.

