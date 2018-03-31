Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 31 2018
GEO NEWS

Fazal says meeting between PM, CJ shouldn't be made ‘controversial’

GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 31, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday expressed his hope that the meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the Chief Justice Justice Saqib Nisar would lead to positive results.

Speaking to media at the party’s secretariat, Rehman reiterated that the one-on-one interaction should not be made ‘controversial’.

The JUI-F leader said that the meeting should be successful in view of bridging differences between the state institutions and eradicating misunderstandings between them.

He also put his weight behind the 18th amendment, and called the provincial autonomy ‘a national demand’. The political leader said that the aspects that are restricting the implementations of the 18th amendment must be addressed through constitutional amendments, adding that he is not in favour of limiting provincial autonomy.

Responding to a question, the JUI-F leader said that the FATA Supreme Council promised that they will call a federal apex committee meeting in view of formulating strategies.

He demanded the supreme council to release funds for the development and rehabilitation of the region, recover all the missing people, and end all unnecessary check posts in the area and province.

