Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

'First clean your own house then speak of change': Asfandyar to Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 30, 2018

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan Friday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to "first clean your own house and then speak of a change."

In his address with the workers' convention here, Asfandyar said, "Kaptaan sahib, change begins from one's own house. Your own ministers are corrupt; first clean your own house and then speak of a change."

He said that Imran's party voted in favour of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the election for Senate chairman. "No horses were traded in the Senate elections, but the entire stable was sold out."

The ANP chief alleged that the PTI MPAs sold out their votes despite having acquired money from their own party.

He further said that there have been reports that the federal government is trying to make changes to the 18th Amendment of the Constitution, warning that if it happened then there would be "resistance, not condemnation."

Asfandyar said that they got their rights through the 18th Amendment. He also lamented that the demand of the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been met so far.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NA committee working group rejects delimitation of new constituencies by ECP

NA committee working group rejects delimitation of new constituencies by ECP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Imran neglected party policy in issuing Senate tickets, allege PTI MPAs

Imran neglected party policy in issuing Senate tickets, allege PTI MPAs

 Updated 7 hours ago
Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Mastung operation

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Mastung operation

 Updated 11 hours ago
Met Office forecasts extreme hot weather this Ramazan

Met Office forecasts extreme hot weather this Ramazan

 Updated 12 hours ago
PM Abbasi has one-point agenda to get NRO for Nawaz: Imran

PM Abbasi has one-point agenda to get NRO for Nawaz: Imran

 Updated 8 hours ago
Shehzad Roy calls on Karachi to welcome Windies with PSL-like enthusiasm

Shehzad Roy calls on Karachi to welcome Windies with PSL-like enthusiasm

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
PML-N has turned its guns towards 18th Amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

PML-N has turned its guns towards 18th Amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 14 hours ago
Do you think I intend to take over, CJP asks senior journalist

Do you think I intend to take over, CJP asks senior journalist

 Updated 16 hours ago
Karachi footpath school: SC gives a week to Sindh govt to resolve issue

Karachi footpath school: SC gives a week to Sindh govt to resolve issue

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM