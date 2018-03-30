'First clean your own house then speak of change': Asfandyar to Imran

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan Friday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to "first clean your own house and then speak of a change."



In his address with the workers' convention here, Asfandyar said, "Kaptaan sahib, change begins from one's own house. Your own ministers are corrupt; first clean your own house and then speak of a change."

He said that Imran's party voted in favour of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the election for Senate chairman. "No horses were traded in the Senate elections, but the entire stable was sold out."

The ANP chief alleged that the PTI MPAs sold out their votes despite having acquired money from their own party.

He further said that there have been reports that the federal government is trying to make changes to the 18th Amendment of the Constitution, warning that if it happened then there would be "resistance, not condemnation."

Asfandyar said that they got their rights through the 18th Amendment. He also lamented that the demand of the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been met so far.