Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Mar 31 2018
By
REUTERS

Israeli troops wound 13 on Gaza border, day after deadly protest

By
REUTERS

Saturday Mar 31, 2018

GAZA: Israeli troops fired warning shots toward Palestinian youths gathered at the Gaza-Israel border on Saturday, wounding 13 people, health officials said.

Tension remained high in the area a day after deadly violence broke out in one of the biggest Palestinian demonstrations there in years.

An Israeli military spokesman said he was checking the details of Saturday’s unrest.

On Friday at least 15 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli security forces confronting protesters, some of whom the military said had opened fire, rolled burning tires and hurled rocks and fire bombs toward troops across the border.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared Saturday a national day of mourning and a general strike was called across the occupied West Bank. Thousands in Gaza marched through the streets at funerals for those martyred.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians had gathered on Friday along the fenced 65-km (40-mile) frontier, where tents were erected for a planned six-week protest pressing for a right of return for refugees and their descendents to what is now Israel. The Israeli military estimate was 30,000.

Families brought their children to the encampments just a few hundred meters (yards) from the Israeli security barrier with the Hamas-run enclave. But hundreds of Palestinian youths ignored calls from the organisers and the Israeli military to stay away from the frontier and violence broke out.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Israel wounds dozens on Gaza border as Palestinians bury dead from earlier violence

Israel wounds dozens on Gaza border as Palestinians bury dead from earlier violence

 Updated 33 minutes ago
Venezuela government breaks silence over jail riot, fire that killed 68

Venezuela government breaks silence over jail riot, fire that killed 68

 Updated an hour ago
Britain and Russia lock horns as Moscow cuts UK diplomats

Britain and Russia lock horns as Moscow cuts UK diplomats

 Updated an hour ago
Italy protests to France over border incident

Italy protests to France over border incident

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump attacks Amazon, again, over US postal rates

Trump attacks Amazon, again, over US postal rates

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump declares April 'Sexual Assault Awareness' month

Trump declares April 'Sexual Assault Awareness' month

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Friends, family, public flock to funeral of physicist Stephen Hawking

Friends, family, public flock to funeral of physicist Stephen Hawking

 Updated 10 hours ago
Russia says Britain must cut over 50 diplomats as spy crisis deepens

Russia says Britain must cut over 50 diplomats as spy crisis deepens

 Updated 11 hours ago
Failure to contain Iran may lead to military conflict in region: Saudi crown prince

Failure to contain Iran may lead to military conflict in region: Saudi crown prince

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM