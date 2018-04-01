Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Apr 01 2018
By
REUTERS

Italy protests to France over border incident

By
REUTERS

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

The flags of Italy (L) and France (R). Images via REUTERS

ROME: Italy on Saturday protested to France over an incident in which French border police entered a clinic run by a non-governmental organization that cares for migrants trying to cross the Alps, the foreign ministry said.

The episode angered many politicians, some of whom saw it as a violation of Italian territory.

The ministry, which had earlier summoned the French ambassador for an explanation, said in a statement that it had conveyed the Rome government’s “firm protest for the behavior of the French customs agents, which was unacceptable ...”

The NGO, Rainbow for Africa, said that on Friday evening the French brought a Nigerian migrant to the railway station of the Italian border town of Bardonecchia.

The NGO said they entered the clinic, which is in the train station, and conducted a urine test on the man because they suspected him of drug trafficking.

The foreign ministry said France had been told earlier this month that the station was no longer accessible for its police because it was now being used for humanitarian purposes.

In their account of the incident, French customs said they had the written consent of the man for the test and the NGO had also given them permission to use the facilities for it. The test was negative.

French customs said they had followed regulations and were ready to clarify with the Italians any legal and operational procedures to avoid future incidents.

Massimiliano Fedriga of the right-wing League, which made big gains in recent elections, said the French had made Italy look like the laughing stock of Europe.

“French police do whatever they want on Italian territory without being disturbed, as if they are at home. What happened in Bardonecchia is grave and shows how our so-called friends in Europe have little or no consideration for us,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Erdogan calls Netanyahu

Erdogan calls Netanyahu "terrorist" as insults fly after Gaza deaths

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pope, after Gaza violence, says 'defenseless' being killed in Holy Land

Pope, after Gaza violence, says 'defenseless' being killed in Holy Land

 Updated 3 hours ago
Israel rejects calls for independent probe of Gaza violence

Israel rejects calls for independent probe of Gaza violence

 Updated 6 hours ago
Afghanistan to hold parliamentary elections in October

Afghanistan to hold parliamentary elections in October

 Updated 8 hours ago
Ten dead as building struck by car collapses in India

Ten dead as building struck by car collapses in India

 Updated 10 hours ago
IOK killings: Another youth succumbs, death toll mounts to 17

IOK killings: Another youth succumbs, death toll mounts to 17

 Updated an hour ago
Advertisement
Trump tells advisers he wants US out of Syria: senior officials

Trump tells advisers he wants US out of Syria: senior officials

 Updated 13 hours ago
Friends, family, public flock to funeral of physicist Stephen Hawking

Friends, family, public flock to funeral of physicist Stephen Hawking

 Updated 13 hours ago
Pope baptises Italy 'migrant hero' at Easter Eve service

Pope baptises Italy 'migrant hero' at Easter Eve service

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM