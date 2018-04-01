Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 01 2018
Tipu Truckanwala murder: Interpol nabs primary suspect from Dubai

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

Shahbaz Saeen, the primary suspect in the 2002 Tipu Truckanwala case is seen in this screenshot image obtained from Geo News. Geo.tv via Geo News/Screenshot
 

DUBAI: Shahbaz Saeen, the primary suspect in the 2010 Tipu Truckanwala murder case, was arrested Saturday night by Interpol, Geo News reported.

Arif Ameer alias Tipu Truckanwala, a businessman and alleged gangster, was shot dead in the parking area of Allama Iqbal International Airport in January 2010 after he arrived in Lahore from Dubai. 

The incident was said to be the result of a gang-related rivalry.

Saeen, a resident of Lahore's Gawalmandi area, had been a fugitive since 2010 when the murder took place, officials said.

Thereafter, the suspect had operated his gang from Dubai.

Witnesses killed

Back in 2012, unidentified gunmen had shot dead a second witness in the Tipu Truckanwala case in Lahore.

Police said Malik Ehsan, a witness in the Tipu Truckanwala case, was ambushed on his way by gunmen riding a motorcycle. As a result of their firing, he died on the spot, whereas another man was injured.

Mian Asif, the first witness in the Tipu Truckanwala case, had already been killed earlier.

Barrage of gunfire follows Balaj Tipu’s bail acceptance

‘Businessman’s’ supporters indulge in celebratory fire in Gawalmandi, Lahore

Balaj Tipu

In July last year, Truckanwala's son, Balaj Tipu, was granted bail in a murder case, in which he was nominated alongside his wife and several bodyguards at the Gawalmandi Police Station.

The news had led to celebratory gunfire in Lahore’s old city by his well-wishers, who could not hold back their zeal and fired automatic weapons from the second floor of a house in Shalmi area.

Cases against aerial firing were registered under the relevant section of the Pakistan Penal Code as well as the Anti-Terrorism Act for endangering lives.

