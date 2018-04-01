Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Apr 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Jhelum coal mine accident kills four, injures two labourers

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

JHELUM: At least four labourers, including two brothers, were killed while two others injured when explosions triggered a collapse in a coal mine in Tilla Jogian area within the jurisdiction of Domeli Police Station.

According to Domeli SHO Zahid Khan, six labourers were busy digging coal in the mine when all of a sudden part of the mine collapsed trapping those working underneath.

Police said the incident occurred Sunday morning, while according to labourers it happened late at night on Saturday.

Rescue operation underway to rescue trapped miners in Harnai

Bodies of six miners have been recovered since a coal mine collapsed in Balochistan's Harnai district

Following the incident, locals rushed to the site and tried to pull out the trapped labourers, while rescue teams also rushed to the site.

Two of the labourers were rescued while the other four died under the debris.

The deceased included Rehmatullah, Sabir Rehman and two brothers Naseebzada and Naseebullah – all of them belonged to Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The collapsed mine belongs to Arifullah and is famous by the name of Ali Mines.

There are around seven to eight coal mines in the far-off area, situated amid mountains.

Five miners dead after being trapped in Muzaffarabad coal mine

Two miners under treatment at Combined Military Hospital

Most coal mines across the country are notorious for poor safety standards and facilities, where deadly incidents occur time and again.

In October 2017, parts of a coal mine in Harnai, Balochistan collapsed trapping more than six labourers inside.

Prior to that, in August last year, five labourers were found dead after rescuers finally managed to dig through the rubble of a collapsed coal mine. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Senate election blot on country’s democratic history: Siraj

Senate election blot on country’s democratic history: Siraj

 Updated 3 hours ago
KP development 'on ground', not in advertisements: Imran

KP development 'on ground', not in advertisements: Imran

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Shehbaz says NAB constitutionally mandated to probe irregularities

Shehbaz says NAB constitutionally mandated to probe irregularities

 Updated 4 hours ago
Institutions become weak by meddling in each other’s affairs: Bilawal

Institutions become weak by meddling in each other’s affairs: Bilawal

Updated 6 hours ago
SSGC hints at conditional gas supply to KE on match days

SSGC hints at conditional gas supply to KE on match days

 Updated 7 hours ago
Economy would crash if political instability continues: Ahsan Iqbal

Economy would crash if political instability continues: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
PFA seals various factories, food outlets in south Punjab

PFA seals various factories, food outlets in south Punjab

Updated 9 hours ago
MQM-P leader from Hyderabad joins PSP

MQM-P leader from Hyderabad joins PSP

 Updated 10 hours ago
Prayers, feast mark Easter celebrations across Pakistan

Prayers, feast mark Easter celebrations across Pakistan

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM