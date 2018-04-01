Jhelum coal mine accident kills four, injures two labourers

JHELUM: At least four labourers, including two brothers, were killed while two others injured when explosions triggered a collapse in a coal mine in Tilla Jogian area within the jurisdiction of Domeli Police Station.



According to Domeli SHO Zahid Khan, six labourers were busy digging coal in the mine when all of a sudden part of the mine collapsed trapping those working underneath.

Police said the incident occurred Sunday morning, while according to labourers it happened late at night on Saturday.

Following the incident, locals rushed to the site and tried to pull out the trapped labourers, while rescue teams also rushed to the site.

Two of the labourers were rescued while the other four died under the debris.

The deceased included Rehmatullah, Sabir Rehman and two brothers Naseebzada and Naseebullah – all of them belonged to Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



The collapsed mine belongs to Arifullah and is famous by the name of Ali Mines.

There are around seven to eight coal mines in the far-off area, situated amid mountains.

Most coal mines across the country are notorious for poor safety standards and facilities, where deadly incidents occur time and again.

In October 2017, parts of a coal mine in Harnai, Balochistan collapsed trapping more than six labourers inside.

Prior to that, in August last year, five labourers were found dead after rescuers finally managed to dig through the rubble of a collapsed coal mine.