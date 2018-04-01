Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Apr 01 2018
By
REUTERS

Afghanistan to hold parliamentary elections in October

By
REUTERS

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

 Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. Photo: Reuters 

KABUL: Long-delayed Afghan parliamentary and district council elections should be possible this year despite major security and logistical challenges, Afghan election authorities said on Sunday as they confirmed Oct. 20 as the date of the vote.

President Ashraf Ghani, his credibility on the line with both Afghan voters and increasingly impatient international partners, has vowed to hold the elections before presidential elections next year.

But the elections, now three years late, have been repeatedly postponed and have been again pushed by from a July date announced last year as political disputes and wrangling over voter registration have blocked progress.

“Today the Independent Election Commission officially announces to the people of Afghanistan that the election will be held on (Oct. 20),” IEC Chairman Gula Jan Abdul Badi Sayad told a news conference.

International partners, desperate for signs of progress 17 years after the ousting of the Taliban, have exerted heavy pressure on the Kabul government and political groups to ensure the success of the elections.

But the vote, seen as a dry run before the even more important presidential election next year, has faced repeated delays and questions over the commitment of the Afghan political class to its success.

An ambitious biometric registration system originally envisaged as a means of avoiding the massive voter fraud that marred previous ballots including the 2014 presidential election was abandoned last year.

But a major push to register voters, many of whom have no national identity papers, will need to succeed for the vote to be broad-based enough to be accepted as legitimate.

With time pressing, voters must be issued with identity papers under a strict timetable and registered in the voting centres where they will cast their ballot, a move aimed at reducing the scope for multiple voting.

Tadamichi Yamamoto, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the announcement of a firm election date would allow authorities to move from planning to implementation.

“The participation of all Afghans in the electoral process, not merely the elections themselves, is critical,” he said in a statement.

The IEC, the body overseeing the process, said it was confident the vote could go ahead this year despite the difficulties in areas controlled by the Taliban.

“Afghan security forces have assured us they will carry out operations in insecure areas not in government control and to ensure security for people in the voter registration and voting stages of the election,” Sayad said.

If the vote cannot be held by October, Afghanistan’s harsh geography and climate mean that the process will be delayed for the winter, meaning the vote may not be able to be held before the presidential elections.

However, time is very tight and the process could be easily derailed, said one Western official, who follows the process closely and who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

“There’s maybe a few days flexibility but no more than that.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Erdogan calls Netanyahu

Erdogan calls Netanyahu "terrorist" as insults fly after Gaza deaths

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pope, after Gaza violence, says 'defenseless' being killed in Holy Land

Pope, after Gaza violence, says 'defenseless' being killed in Holy Land

 Updated 2 hours ago
Israel rejects calls for independent probe of Gaza violence

Israel rejects calls for independent probe of Gaza violence

 Updated 6 hours ago
Ten dead as building struck by car collapses in India

Ten dead as building struck by car collapses in India

 Updated 10 hours ago
IOK killings: Another youth succumbs, death toll mounts to 17

IOK killings: Another youth succumbs, death toll mounts to 17

 Updated an hour ago
Trump tells advisers he wants US out of Syria: senior officials

Trump tells advisers he wants US out of Syria: senior officials

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM