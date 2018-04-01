Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Apr 01 2018
By
REUTERS

Erdogan calls Netanyahu "terrorist" as insults fly after Gaza deaths

By
REUTERS

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu a "terrorist" on Sunday, escalating an exchange of insults that started after he criticised Israel's lethal military response to a demonstration on the Gazan border.

Israel has defended the killing of 15 Palestinians during Friday's demonstration and Netanyahu tweeted that the Israeli army "will not be lectured by those who have indiscriminately bombed civilian populations for years", referring to Turkey.

Erdogan told supporters on Sunday: "We don't have the shame of invading on us, Netanyahu. You are an invader and right now are present in those lands as an invader. At the same time, you are a terrorist."

In another speech he said: "You are a terrorist state. It is known what you have done in Gaza and what you have done in Jerusalem. You have no one that likes you in the world. 

"Israel's defence minister has rejected calls for an inquiry into Friday´s events.

Hamas, the dominant Palestinian group in Gaza, said five of the dead were members of its armed wing.

Israel said eight of the 15 belonged to Hamas, designated a terrorist group by Israel and the West, and two others came from other militant factions.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Baby believed snatched by monkey in India is found dead

Baby believed snatched by monkey in India is found dead

 Updated 7 hours ago
18 killed in Boko Haram attack on Nigerian army base, villages

18 killed in Boko Haram attack on Nigerian army base, villages

 Updated 8 hours ago
Egypt's Sisi wins 97 percent in election with no real opposition

Egypt's Sisi wins 97 percent in election with no real opposition

 Updated 8 hours ago
India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

 Updated 8 hours ago
Nelson Mandela's ex-wife Winnie Mandela dies at 81

Nelson Mandela's ex-wife Winnie Mandela dies at 81

 Updated 9 hours ago
Greece says Turkey may be holding two soldiers for political gain

Greece says Turkey may be holding two soldiers for political gain

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Israel cancels controversial plan to deport African migrants

Israel cancels controversial plan to deport African migrants

 Updated 10 hours ago
Syrian state media: last rebel group starts leaving Ghouta

Syrian state media: last rebel group starts leaving Ghouta

 Updated 10 hours ago
Caste protests across India leave at least four dead

Caste protests across India leave at least four dead

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM