Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Apr 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir: FO

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Foreign Office on Sunday strongly condemned the gross violation of human rights by Indian troops that resulted in the martyrdom of seventeen Kashmiris in Indian-held Kashmir.

At least 17 Kashmiri youth were martyred after Indian occupational forces conducted cordon and search operations in occupied Kashmir's Islamabad and Shopian districts, according to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS). 

The families of those martyred have been destroyed, the Foreign Office said, adding that Indian forces were continuing a crackdown on the unarmed protesters in the area. 

IOK killings: Another youth succumbs, death toll mounts to 17

Indian forces have not only martyred youth, they have destroyed families, says FO

The Foreign Office denounced the suspension of internet services in India, terming it as a tactic to drown the voices of people. The statement further added that India was playing the part of a court, lawyer, and executioner for the mass execution of Kashmiris. 

'Occupied Kashmir bathed in blood'

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif strongly condemned the brutality of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. 

The minister said that the worse form of state terrorism is underway in occupied Kashmir. 

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif twitter

"[Indian occupied] Kashmir has been bathed in blood," Asif said, adding that dozens of sons were martyred in the area.  

Kashmiris are counting bodies and arranging funerals, and their blood is compelling the international community's conscience, Asif said. 

The minister strongly condemned Indian state's terrorism to annihilate the Kashmiri youth and stressed that Pakistan is standing by the Kashmiris.  

'Worst human rights violations on Kashmiris'

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to twitter to condemn the Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. 

" [I] strongly condemn Indian brutalities on Kashmiris. Worst human rights violations on Kashmiris over the decades have exposed the real face of India that claims to be the largest democracy. Real democracies listen to the voices of their people, and protect their fundamental rights," tweeted Shehbaz. 

Photos: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif twitter

The chief minister warned of grave implications for peace and stability in the region as a result of the international community's silence on the 'gross human rights violations in held Kashmir.'

Each time [that] India tried to hoodwink the international community by seeking to describe the indigenous freedom movement as externally inspired, the Kashmiris called it [a] and exposed the reality of its designs through the exercise of their democratic right of peaceful protest," wrote the minister. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Baby believed snatched by monkey in India is found dead

Baby believed snatched by monkey in India is found dead

 Updated 7 hours ago
18 killed in Boko Haram attack on Nigerian army base, villages

18 killed in Boko Haram attack on Nigerian army base, villages

 Updated 7 hours ago
Egypt's Sisi wins 97 percent in election with no real opposition

Egypt's Sisi wins 97 percent in election with no real opposition

 Updated 8 hours ago
India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

 Updated 8 hours ago
Nelson Mandela's ex-wife Winnie Mandela dies at 81

Nelson Mandela's ex-wife Winnie Mandela dies at 81

 Updated 9 hours ago
Greece says Turkey may be holding two soldiers for political gain

Greece says Turkey may be holding two soldiers for political gain

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Israel cancels controversial plan to deport African migrants

Israel cancels controversial plan to deport African migrants

 Updated 10 hours ago
Syrian state media: last rebel group starts leaving Ghouta

Syrian state media: last rebel group starts leaving Ghouta

 Updated 10 hours ago
Caste protests across India leave at least four dead

Caste protests across India leave at least four dead

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM