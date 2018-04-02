Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Apr 02 2018
By
AFP

At least six police killed in Mexico prison riot: officials

By
AFP

Monday Apr 02, 2018

Seven people including at least six policemen were killed Sunday in a prison riot in eastern Mexico, authorities said, the latest outburst of deadly violence in the country´s jails. Photo: AFP
 

COATZACOALCOS: Seven people including at least six policemen were killed Sunday in a prison riot in eastern Mexico, authorities said, the latest outburst of deadly violence in the country´s jails.

Police were trying to transport a group of "highly dangerous" prisoners from the La Toma prison in Veracruz state when inmates attacked the six officers, locked them in an enclosed space and set it on fire, the state government said.

"The inmates started a fire, causing six police officers to die of smoke inhalation," it said in a statement.

A seventh person who has yet to be identified was also killed, it said.

Fifteen police officers were hospitalised with injuries. Seven inmates were also wounded in the riot, two of them seriously.

Army troops were sent into the prison to help state police bring the situation under control, the statement said.

Anxious prisoners´ relatives gathered outside the prison demanding news on their loved ones, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

Police in riot gear had set up a tight security cordon around the complex.

The facility is located in the municipality of Amatlan de los Reyes, about 140 kilometres (85 miles) south of the Veracruz state capital, Xalapa.

Mexico's prisons are frequently hit by riots, killings and jailbreaks.

Criminal gangs often hold de facto control inside, operating with the complicity of corrupt officials.

The office of Mexico´s human rights ombudsman acknowledged the problem in its 2017 report on the country´s prisons. It also sounded the alarm over poor conditions, overcrowding and violence.

Deadly prison riots are a major problem across much of Latin America.

Last Wednesday 68 people died in a fire during a riot in a Venezuelan detention facility. Two of the dead were women visitors.

Veracruz is one of the states hardest hit by a wave of violence that has swept Mexico, driven largely by drug trafficking.

The state is the scene of turf wars between the powerful drug cartels Jalisco New Generation, the Zetas and the Gulf Cartel.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Baby believed snatched by monkey in India is found dead

Baby believed snatched by monkey in India is found dead

 Updated 7 hours ago
18 killed in Boko Haram attack on Nigerian army base, villages

18 killed in Boko Haram attack on Nigerian army base, villages

 Updated 7 hours ago
Egypt's Sisi wins 97 percent in election with no real opposition

Egypt's Sisi wins 97 percent in election with no real opposition

 Updated 8 hours ago
India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

 Updated 8 hours ago
Nelson Mandela's ex-wife Winnie Mandela dies at 81

Nelson Mandela's ex-wife Winnie Mandela dies at 81

 Updated 9 hours ago
Greece says Turkey may be holding two soldiers for political gain

Greece says Turkey may be holding two soldiers for political gain

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Israel cancels controversial plan to deport African migrants

Israel cancels controversial plan to deport African migrants

 Updated 10 hours ago
Syrian state media: last rebel group starts leaving Ghouta

Syrian state media: last rebel group starts leaving Ghouta

 Updated 10 hours ago
Caste protests across India leave at least four dead

Caste protests across India leave at least four dead

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM