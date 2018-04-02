Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
health
Monday Apr 02 2018
By
Web Desk

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up about secret battle with depression

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 02, 2018

Photo: File

Former WWE wrestling champion and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has opened up for the first time about his secret battle with his mental health after suffering from depression for decades.

The 45-year-old actor who is among one of the highest actors in Hollywood said, “I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly.”

He confessed that the bouts of low mood started when he witnessed his mother attempt suicide when he was just fifteen years old.

Speaking to Express, he revealed: “She got out of the car on the Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic.”

“Big rigs and cars were swerving out the way. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road,” he recalled.

The actor who starred last year in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle added that his mother was in such a state that she doesn’t remember attempting to take her own life. “She has no recollection of it whatsoever,” he said. “Probably best she doesn’t.”

The former wrestler added had he not found the inner strength to carry on, he could easily have become suicidal like his mother.

“We both healed but we’ve always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain. We have to help them through it and remind them they are not alone.”

Johnson even reached out to British celebrity Davina McCall last year over Twitter following her marriage split. “She is going through a difficult time at the moment, so my advice to her is to just keep on going. I’ve been there, I have been in a dark place, and if there’s one thing she needs it is to talk things out, because nobody should be suffering in silence,” he told The Sun.

Johnson is now expecting his second daughter with girlfriend Lauren Hashian. The couple, who have been together since 2006, already have a two-year-old daughter named Jasmine.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Health:

Measles outbreak claims lives of four children in Swat

Measles outbreak claims lives of four children in Swat

 Updated yesterday
Overlooked ‘organ’ could play role in cancer spread

Overlooked ‘organ’ could play role in cancer spread

 Updated 3 days ago
Thyroid removal linked to increased bone-thinning, fracture risk

Thyroid removal linked to increased bone-thinning, fracture risk

 Updated 3 days ago
Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee: judge

Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee: judge

 Updated 4 days ago
Pakistan saw 65% increase in use of antibiotics over 16 years: study

Pakistan saw 65% increase in use of antibiotics over 16 years: study

 Updated 6 days ago
10 tips to beat the heat this summer

10 tips to beat the heat this summer

 Updated 6 days ago
Advertisement
New paths to cure cancer emerge from immunotherapy trials

New paths to cure cancer emerge from immunotherapy trials

 Updated 7 days ago
Over 27,000 new cases of TB emerge in Balochistan every year: report

Over 27,000 new cases of TB emerge in Balochistan every year: report

 Updated a week ago
Losing sleep might make it harder to lose body fat

Losing sleep might make it harder to lose body fat

 Updated a week ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM