Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up about secret battle with depression

Photo: File

Former WWE wrestling champion and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has opened up for the first time about his secret battle with his mental health after suffering from depression for decades.

The 45-year-old actor who is among one of the highest actors in Hollywood said, “I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly.”

He confessed that the bouts of low mood started when he witnessed his mother attempt suicide when he was just fifteen years old.

Speaking to Express, he revealed: “She got out of the car on the Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic.”

“Big rigs and cars were swerving out the way. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road,” he recalled.

The actor who starred last year in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle added that his mother was in such a state that she doesn’t remember attempting to take her own life. “She has no recollection of it whatsoever,” he said. “Probably best she doesn’t.”

The former wrestler added had he not found the inner strength to carry on, he could easily have become suicidal like his mother.

“We both healed but we’ve always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain. We have to help them through it and remind them they are not alone.”

Johnson even reached out to British celebrity Davina McCall last year over Twitter following her marriage split. “She is going through a difficult time at the moment, so my advice to her is to just keep on going. I’ve been there, I have been in a dark place, and if there’s one thing she needs it is to talk things out, because nobody should be suffering in silence,” he told The Sun.

Johnson is now expecting his second daughter with girlfriend Lauren Hashian. The couple, who have been together since 2006, already have a two-year-old daughter named Jasmine.