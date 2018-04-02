Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 02 2018
Web Desk

Life in occupied Kashmir at grinding halt against killings by Indian forces

Web Desk

Monday Apr 02, 2018

SRINAGAR: A complete shutdown marked by curfew and restrictions is being observed in occupied Kashmir on Monday after nearly two dozen youth were martyred by Indian troops a day earlier. 

The shutdown is a part of the two-day strike call given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, according to the Kashmir Media Service. 

Indian troops on Sunday martyred 17 youth, including 13 in siege and search operations and four in firing on protesters and funerals in Islamabad and Shopian districts. More than 200 civilians were injured, many of them in critical condition.

As per the strike call, funeral prayers in absentia will be offered for the martyrs after Zuhr and Asr prayers today.

Kashmiri Traders and Manufacturers Federation protest against recent killing during a one day strike called in Srinagar on April 2, 2018. Photo: AFP
 

Apprehending large-scale protests, Indian authorities have put restrictions at numerous places across the Kashmir Valley. Internet services continue to remain suspended on the second straight day today as well. 

Moreover, commercial establishments and offices are also closed while the administration has already ordered the closure of all educational institutes.

All examinations scheduled for today were postponed at the Kashmir University, Islamic University and Central University. Public transport is also off the road.

In Srinagar, strict restrictions have been imposed particularly in downtown areas. Barricades have been put in place to curb civilian movement while security forces personnel are present in public enforcing the restrictions.

Similar reports are pouring in from other districts with south Kashmir remaining tense where the huge toll of civilian killings took place yesterday.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik in Srinagar during the wee hours on Monday to prevent him from leading demonstrations against the killings. 

