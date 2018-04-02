Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 02 2018
By
AFP

Nelson Mandela's ex-wife Winnie Mandela dies at 81

By
AFP

Monday Apr 02, 2018

Nelson Mandela and wife Winnie Mandela, 1957-AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Winnie Mandela, the ex-wife of South African anti-apartheid fighter and former president Nelson Mandela, died on Monday at the age of 81, her spokesman said.

"She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year," family spokesperson Victor Dlamini said in a statement.

"She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones."

Winnie Mandela, who was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years, played a key part in the campaign to end white-minority rule but her place in history was also stained by controversy.

