Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Apr 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Baby believed snatched by monkey in India is found dead

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 02, 2018

The infant was sleeping under a mosquito net at his home in the eastern state of Odisha on Friday when he was taken by a rhesus macaque, a species with a reddish-pink face common across India

NEW DELHI: Indian police say a 16-day-old baby boy believed to have been snatched by a monkey has been found drowned in a well.

The infant was sleeping under a mosquito net at his home in the eastern state of Odisha on Friday when he was taken by a rhesus macaque, a species with a reddish-pink face common across India.

"The mother is saying that she saw a monkey take away her child. She raised an alarm but the monkey quickly leaped over the roof and vanished out of sight," police sub-inspector S.M. Baral told AFP.

"We launched a search along with the forest officers. Yesterday (Sunday) the baby was spotted inside the well dead," she told AFP.

A post-mortem showed the infant died of asphyxia due to drowning, Baral said.

"Since there were no injury marks on the baby, maybe the monkey dropped him in the well."

No case was registered as the "family is convinced it´s the monkey that killed their child", the officer said. The incident happened in the village of Talabasta in Cuttack district.

Media reports said monkeys have become a growing nuisance in the area where the child was taken.

In March last year, schools were closed in Odisha´s Kendrapada district because of frequent monkey attacks, the Hindustan Times said.

The same month a government employee died from head injuries after a monkey leapt at him from a tree, the daily reported.

Though revered in the majority Hindu nation, monkeys are a menace in many cities, trashing gardens and office and residential rooftops and often viciously attacking people for food.

Activists say the invasion of the animal´s natural habitats by urban populations has caused the problem

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

18 killed in Boko Haram attack on Nigerian army base, villages

18 killed in Boko Haram attack on Nigerian army base, villages

 Updated 7 hours ago
Egypt's Sisi wins 97 percent in election with no real opposition

Egypt's Sisi wins 97 percent in election with no real opposition

 Updated 8 hours ago
India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

 Updated 8 hours ago
Nelson Mandela's ex-wife Winnie Mandela dies at 81

Nelson Mandela's ex-wife Winnie Mandela dies at 81

 Updated 9 hours ago
Greece says Turkey may be holding two soldiers for political gain

Greece says Turkey may be holding two soldiers for political gain

 Updated 10 hours ago
Israel cancels controversial plan to deport African migrants

Israel cancels controversial plan to deport African migrants

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM