Monday Apr 02 2018
Pakistan naval chief, commander Turkish Navy discuss avenues of collaboration

Monday Apr 02, 2018

Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal visited Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi as part of a bilateral visit aimed at enhancing collaboration between the two navies

ISLAMABAD: Commander Turkish Naval Forces Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal on Monday visited Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi as part of a bilateral visit aimed at enhancing collaboration between the two navies, Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

The dignitary was received by Admiral Abbasi upon his arrival at the headquarters. He was also presented with Guard of Honour by a contingent of navy.

The two in a meeting discussed professional matters of mutual interests and bilateral naval collaboration. Various avenues of cooperation, including training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the two navies was also discussed.

Admiral Abbasi highlighted Pakistan's commitment and contributions in fight against terrorism including participation of Pakistan Navy in Coalition Task Forces against piracy and maritime terrorism. Vice Admiral Ozbal appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The Turkish commander was then briefed on Pakistan Navy’s perspective on regional issues and its contributions towards peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

The Chief of Turkish Navy later also laid floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument (martyrs’ monument) at Naval Headquarters.

He was conferred with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) by President Mamnoon Hussain at a ceremony held at the President House.

The visit of Commander Turkish Naval Forces is expected to further strengthen the bilateral collaboration between the two navies.

