Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 03 2018
By
Ahmed Faraz

Five killed as fire erupts in Lahore bakery

By
Ahmed Faraz

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

LAHORE: At least five people were killed and one injured after a fire erupted in a bakery in Lahore’s Barkat Market, Geo News reported Tuesday morning.

The rescue officials said that the five people choked to death after inhaling smoke, adding that the bodies and the injured have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

The bakery is located in an eight-storey building. As a result, the fire spread to offices located in the plaza's ground and first floors. 

"The deceased were trapped inside their offices and couldn't find a way out," the police said sharing that there were no safety measures at the building. "There were no fire alarms present within the plaza or emergency exits."

Four of the five deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Shahbaz, 40-year-old Shahid, 30-year-old Talib and 15-year-old Shakeel.

The police have taken the plaza’s owner Aleem Khan into custody.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and summoned a report over the incident.

The CM also expressed his grief over the five lives lost in the incident. 

The fire has been brought under control with the efforts of the fire department and rescue officials. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

On January 8, a fire had broken out in a departmental store on Lahore's MM Alam Road. 

The blaze had quickly spread through and enveloped the entire five-storey building, said rescue officials, adding that 10 to 15 fire trucks participated in the effort to douse the flame.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan conveys concerns over Kashmir situation to Indian diplomat

Pakistan conveys concerns over Kashmir situation to Indian diplomat

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Sialkot UC chairman accused of journalist's murder still at large

Sialkot UC chairman accused of journalist's murder still at large

Updated 21 minutes ago
PM Abbasi chairs federal cabinet meeting

PM Abbasi chairs federal cabinet meeting

Updated an hour ago
PML-N involved in disrespecting Parliament: Sherry Rehman

PML-N involved in disrespecting Parliament: Sherry Rehman

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan can play role in achieving peace in Afghanistan: Alice Wells

Pakistan can play role in achieving peace in Afghanistan: Alice Wells

 Updated 2 hours ago
Peshawar district nazim 'punishes' councillors over protest, halts fund disbursement

Peshawar district nazim 'punishes' councillors over protest, halts fund disbursement

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Hamza says necessary to move forward hand-in-hand with all institutions

Hamza says necessary to move forward hand-in-hand with all institutions

Updated 3 hours ago
No load-shedding at Sehr, Iftar during Ramazan: PM

No load-shedding at Sehr, Iftar during Ramazan: PM

Updated 3 hours ago
Postmortem confirms rape of minor girl murdered in Faisalabad

Postmortem confirms rape of minor girl murdered in Faisalabad

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM