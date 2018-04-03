Five killed as fire erupts in Lahore bakery

LAHORE: At least five people were killed and one injured after a fire erupted in a bakery in Lahore’s Barkat Market, Geo News reported Tuesday morning.



The rescue officials said that the five people choked to death after inhaling smoke, adding that the bodies and the injured have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

The bakery is located in an eight-storey building. As a result, the fire spread to offices located in the plaza's ground and first floors.

"The deceased were trapped inside their offices and couldn't find a way out," the police said sharing that there were no safety measures at the building. "There were no fire alarms present within the plaza or emergency exits."

Four of the five deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Shahbaz, 40-year-old Shahid, 30-year-old Talib and 15-year-old Shakeel.

The police have taken the plaza’s owner Aleem Khan into custody.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and summoned a report over the incident.

The CM also expressed his grief over the five lives lost in the incident.

The fire has been brought under control with the efforts of the fire department and rescue officials. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

On January 8, a fire had broken out in a departmental store on Lahore's MM Alam Road.



The blaze had quickly spread through and enveloped the entire five-storey building, said rescue officials, adding that 10 to 15 fire trucks participated in the effort to douse the flame.

