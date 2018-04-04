Pakistan conveys concerns over Kashmir situation to Indian envoy

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Lt. General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua on Tuesday conveyed Pakistan’s concerns on the worsening security situation in occupied Kashmir in a phone call with Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria.



The pre-planned call was made by the Indian diplomat, a press release said.

The two discussed matters pertaining to improving bilateral relations including the recent worsening situation in India-held Kashmir.

Januja told Bisaria that Pakistan is pursuing the policy of friendly relations with all its neighbouring countries including normalcy of relationship with India. Pakistan is committed to resolving all outstanding issues through comprehensive dialogues, he said.

The security adviser expressed serious concerns over ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir valley, and emphasised that the use of force "will lead us nowhere".

“Pakistan is deeply committed to the cause of Kashmir and supports to resolve this issue politically and according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people. The process of dialogue is the only way forward to resolve our disputes,” he added.

The envoy acknowledged Pakistan and India need to improve bilateral relations and said “both countries have immense potential to improve the relationship and cater to each other's needs,” the statement said.

Bisaria also suggested to work on taking small steps for improving ties, including the exchange of prisoners, visits of medical teams and trade initiatives. “We can build on these small steps between us and take the relationship towards normalcy to address the bigger issues” he added.

At least 18 Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian security forces in Islamabad and Shopian districts of the occupied valley, according to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

Pakistan on Monday had also condemned the violence, with Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif blaming India for trying to repeat Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir.