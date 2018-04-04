Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
REUTERS

Trump discusses Iran threat with Qatar emir: White House

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump discussed the threat posed by Iran with the Emir of Qatar on Tuesday and also stressed the importance of resolving the rift among Gulf nations, the White House said.

“The leaders discussed Iran’s increasingly reckless behavior in the region and the threat it poses to regional stability,” the White House said in a statement.

Trump emphasized to the emir “that it is critical to end the Gulf dispute,” it said.

The White House said Trump spoke on Monday with King Salman of Saudi Arabia about the split in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as other regional issues, including Syria and Yemen.

