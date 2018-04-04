Indian media, Gautam Gambhir face ire of Afridi fans for speaking against cricketer

DG ISPR with Imran Khan Jr and Shahid Afridi. Photo: Facebook

Shahid Afridi, arguably one of Pakistan’s most loved cricketers, drew the ire of stars and cricketers across the border when he tweeted condemnation of the recent clampdown by Indian forces on civilians in occupied Kashmir.

Urging the United Nations to intervene to stop the bloodshed, the former Pakistan captain tweeted, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination and independence. Wonder where is the UN & other international bodies and why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”

However, his tweet was met with criticism from fellow cricketers and stars in India.



Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir criticised the former Pakistani captain on Twitter saying he is "celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!"

But Afridi’s fans and Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor rallied behind Afridi and tweeted in his support.

From his personal Twitter account, DG ISPR shared a video of an earlier match in which Afridi led Pakistan to victory against India by hitting two consecutive sixes.

Major General Ghafoor also shared a picture of Afridi engaged in an on-field altercation with Gambhir with the caption, “And that’s the way for you.”



In his series of tweets in Afridi’s favour, he also responded to an Indian article about the former cricketer being “roasted online” saying, “No one can! Especially you. Please locate fire locally and read complete. @SAfridiOfficial is our national pride and voice!!



Afridi, who retweeted DG ISPR's post, also shared a picture with Indian fans holding their flag and wrote: "We respect all. And this is an example as sportsman. But when it comes to human rights we expect the same for our innocent Kashmiris."



At least 19 Kashmiris were martyred in an operation by Indian forces in the occupied valley on Sunday and subsequent anti-demonstration action. Over 100 were injured as well.