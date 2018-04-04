Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has announced to hold a protest on Friday against the ongoing Indian atrocities in the Indian occupied Kashmir, which has claimed several civilian lives.



Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman held a press conference, where he announced the protest in wake of Indian brutality in the occupied valley which has left more than two dozen dead and hundreds wounded.

“We could not decide to date whether the Kashmir issue is political or military,” said Fazl.

The JUI-F leader said that India should also try to move towards a political solution.

Fazl lamented that only he is criticised on the issue as he is the chair of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders strongly condemned India's "recent reign of terror" in occupied Kashmir which has martyred 20 innocent civilians and left hundreds wounded.

The meeting of the National Security Committee was chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and attended by Army chief General Qamar Bajwa, defence minister, interior minister, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, chiefs of the three armed forces and other senior officials here today.

Earlier today, PM Abbasi had said that Indian forces have recently martyred 19 and injured over 200 Kashmiris in an attempt to suppress their voices but declared it as 'a failed agenda.'

At least 19 Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian security forces in Islamabad and Shopian districts of the occupied valley.