pakistan
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
By
Web Desk

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

Freedom of speech and right to information are basic rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan, says Pakistan Broadcasters' Association.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has also lent its support to Geo TV network, calling any unlawful closure of licensed TV channels a violation of the basic rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

"Freedom of speech and the right to information are basic rights guaranteed under the constitution of Pakistan," PBA said on Wednesday in a statement with reference to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s notification regarding closure of licensed channels on cable TV networks.

The association demanded the media regulatory body and the Government of Pakistan to ensure that no lawful licensed channel should be taken off air without following the given procedures under the law. 

"PBA also demands that any such violation of its members’ legal rights to broadcast must be immediately addressed," it said.

The statement comes days after several channels belonging to Geo TV were unlawfully taken of air on cable networks in several cities of the country including Karachi, Lahore and Multan.

PEMRA has writted to provincial chief secretaries stating that it has started implementing relevant laws against cable operators creating hurdles in transmission of Geo Network channels

PEMRA took notice of the suspension on Monday, ordering cable operators across the country to restore all Geo TV channels on their actual position within 24 hours, and warning them that their licenses would be revoked under Section 30 of the PEMRA Ordinance in case of non-compliance.

However, the regulatory body has so far failed to have its order implemented despite passage of the 24-hour deadline. The regulatory authority has now asked the provincial governments to direct their police to help it enforce its directive in different parts of the country.

The authority has suspended Lahore and Karachi licenses of two cable operators – World Call and Wateen Media – for the same offense. These operators played hide and seek with the authority by resuming the transmission for a while but suspending it again later.

Earlier today, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar observed that restricting TV channels from working freely was a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution.

Anchorperson Hamid Mir request chief justice to get Geo TV channels restored across the country

Hearing the media commission case, the chief justice directed Geo News' counsel to file a separate petition over their channels' closure. 

Senior anchorperson Hamid Mir requested the chief justice to get Geo TV channels restored across the country, noting that the channels' transmission could not be restored despite directives by PEMRA.

The chief justice remarked that "if the law allows a channel to operate, then no one can get it off air except the Almighty".

Since 2014, transmission of Geo News is being hampered from time to time. 

Either its position on cable networks is changed when people get used to watching it on a particular number or it is closed on the cable network altogether. PEMRA appears to be helpless, the government is playing the role of a silent spectator, while Geo News viewers are deprived of their right to watch its programmes.

