Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Apr 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP should question Imran over Senate poll remarks: Sanaullah

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

KARACHI: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah weighed in over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition against prime minister’s remarks on the Senate elections and shared that the PM should ask the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to probe Imran.

“The biggest proof of PM’s remarks is the press conference of Imran Khan, in which he categorically said that people sold their vote and money was taken. Imran had said that the entire assembly of Balochistan was sold,” remarked Sanaullah while speaking on Geo News' programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath Wednesday night.

“I think that PM should write to the ECP that Imran Khan should be called and presented as a witness and Imran should tell the world what he said, this is where the entire issue started from,” he said.

While speaking about Senate chairman's election's controversy, the provincial law minister said that the chair was elected by those whose votes were bought. “This exercise was conducted by forces that have no identity of their own, which are known as na-maloom [unidentified],” he added. 

Earlier in the day, Imran had filed a request in the ECP against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement on the Senate elections.

This comes after the prime minister claimed last week that ‘horse trading’ took place in the recently concluded Senate elections.

Last week, Abbasi had said that votes had been ‘sold’ in the elections for the Senate chairman. He had also challenged the PTI chief and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to say on record that their MPAs were not bought.

"I challenge Imran and Zardari to appear on television and say that MPAs and votes were not bought," he had said.

In his petition, Imran has demanded that the prime minister corroborate his claims before the commission. 

He also said that the remarks made by the prime minister about the “buying and selling” of votes is dangerous and it is something you would not expect from the chief executive of the country.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan rejects baseless Afghan allegations of airspace violation, raids

Pakistan rejects baseless Afghan allegations of airspace violation, raids

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pope Francis accepts Ajrak's gift from Pakistani Christian, picture goes viral

Pope Francis accepts Ajrak's gift from Pakistani Christian, picture goes viral

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rao Anwar files review petition against Naqeebullah JIT

Rao Anwar files review petition against Naqeebullah JIT

Updated 4 hours ago
Ceremony held to honour martyrs, soldiers of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

Ceremony held to honour martyrs, soldiers of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

Updated 6 hours ago
Respecting laws only adds to your dignity: PM on US airport security checks

Respecting laws only adds to your dignity: PM on US airport security checks

 Updated 7 hours ago
World left Pakistan stranded after Afghan war, says PM Abbasi

World left Pakistan stranded after Afghan war, says PM Abbasi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
PIA planning revamp of aircraft to highlight cause of the Markhor

PIA planning revamp of aircraft to highlight cause of the Markhor

 Updated 8 hours ago
Army chief says will support all efforts to obtain justice for Naqeebullah: ISPR

Army chief says will support all efforts to obtain justice for Naqeebullah: ISPR

 Updated 9 hours ago
PM Abbasi to discuss Afghan peace process, regional situation on Kabul visit

PM Abbasi to discuss Afghan peace process, regional situation on Kabul visit

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM