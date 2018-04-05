Palestinian killed by Israeli air strike on Gaza border: ministry

Protester holding Palestinian flags during protest at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters

A Palestinian was killed by an Israeli air strike on the Gaza border early Thursday, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said, as tensions increased ahead of new protests.



The health ministry did not identify the man but said he died in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after being targeted by an Israeli strike near the border.

The Israeli army earlier said an aircraft had "targeted an armed man adjacent to the security fence", without specifying if the strike was conducted by a drone or other aircraft.

It said it would "not allow any harm to the security of Israeli civilians".

Separately Thursday, the health ministry announced another man had died of wounds received last Friday when a protest by tens of thousands on the Gaza border led to clashes with Israeli forces.

Shadi al-Kashif, 34, was shot in the head near the border in southern Gaza and had since been in critical condition, the ministry said.

The death brings the toll from Friday to 18 Palestinians killed. A total of 20 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since Friday.

Israel has faced calls for an independent investigation from the European Union and United Nations chief Antonio Guterres over Friday´s violence.

Israel has rejected the calls, saying its soldiers opened fire when necessary to prevent attacks, attempts to damage the fence and infiltrations.

Palestinians say protesters were fired on while posing no threat to soldiers.

Thousands are expected to rally along the border again on Friday.